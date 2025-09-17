Gang of 16 remanded for theft, assault

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Ismaila Dibba of the Bundung Magistrates’ court yesterday remanded sixteen boys from Wellingara, for allegedly stealing from, and assaulting one Modou Corr in Wellingara.

All accused persons were slammed with a four -count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, prohibition of conduct conductive to the breach of the peace, assault causing actual bodily harm and stealing.

They are, Malick Jammeh, Malick Minteh, Yusupha Janneh, Amadou Baldeh, Ebrima Bah, Biran Gaye, Lamin Tiyana, Kebba Sighateh, and Lamin Darboe. The rest are minors who cannot be named.

When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors alleged that on September 5 the accused persons, conspired with intent to commit felony in Wellingara, assaulting one Modou Corr by stoning him on his head and shoulder causing him actual bodily harm, and stealing a Samsung AO2 mobile phone, a Bluetooth speaker, a pair of shoes and a T—Shirt valued at D500, being the properties of the said Modou Corr.

Police prosecuting officer, Sergeant 4624 A Jallow sought for an adjournment to enable his team to call witnesses. He further opposed bail to the accused persons arguing that the investigation of the matter is ongoing.

The matter was adjourned to 2 October.