Gender minister hails Njie Charakh’s women’s entrepreneurship development

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare Fatou Kinteh has praised the efforts of Njie Charakh World Market in Serekunda for its efforts at developing women entrepreneurship in the country. Njie Charakh World Market is a leading business in The Gambia that empowers women in business careers including a business school that teaches women to run successful businesses.

“It’s evident that Njie Charakh has contributed immensely to empowering women and young people in the entrepreneurship space,” she said during a visit at Njie Charakh World Market.She added that the government’s doors are open for collaboration.

Mod Sarr, CEO of Njie Charakh World Market, stated that he provides capital support, business management training, and teaches entrepreneurs how to save. “We are doing our best to support women, however we can’t do it all alone, there are gaps and we need the support of the government. Through the Minister’s presence here today, we want to request stronger collaboration to help further empower businesses for better economic growth,” he stated.

Amie Nyang, Public Relations Officer of Njie Charakh World Market, expressed gratitude to the Minister for honouring their invitation and praised the expansion of the entrepreneurship school led by the CEO. But she also highlighted practical needs.

Kodou Jassey, a graduate from the school’s first batch, recounted how the training transformed her small business. “Before joining, my business was from hand to mouth. The school taught me how to separate my capital, profit, and savings. Now I fully understand how to operate my business. I am grateful for the opportunity and the knowledge gained, thanks to Njie Charakh”.