Garrmi are Beach ball champions

Garrmi FC of Latrikunda Sabiji were crowned champions in Saturday’s final following a hard-fought 3-2 post match penalty shootout win over Steve Biko FC after an entertaining 2-2 draw at full time.
Earlier Latrikunda United put up a dominant display in their comfortable 5-2 victory over Gunjur United in the third place playoff, also played at the Plama Rima Beach.
As winner, Garrmi FC went home with a giant trophy, gold medals, two balls, and D75,000.00 while Steve Biko received silver medals, two balls and D50,000 as runners up.
Third place Latrikunda United got bronze medals, two balls, and D30,000.00 while Gunjur United took home two balls and D20,000.00.
The 16- team tournament was organised by the GFF Beach Soccer Sub Committee ending the delayed Beach Soccer league. The new season is expected to begin in 2024.