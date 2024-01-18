GCCI launches 17th trade fair Gambia 2024

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday launched the 17th edition of trade fair Gambia international 2024.

Addressing the ceremony, chairman of trade fair, Saul Frazer, told the participants that the trade fair Gambia international (TFGI) is the leading business exhibition event in the Gambia which creates a platform for enterprises to network and promote their goods and services to the public. He said it also poses an opportunity for businesses to sell, partner with and invest in viable SMEs from various sectors. “I am pleased to inform you that this year’s trade fair will be held at the Trade Fair grounds in Brusubi, for the 3rd time”.

- Advertisement -

He continued: “This year, we stand at the cusp of a transformative era. TFGI is not merely an event, it’s a convergence of aspirations, innovation and opportunity. GCCI takes pride in fostering an environment where businesses thrive, regardless of size or sector. We champion the growth of SMEs, recognizing them as the backbone of our economy. The figures speak volumes over 60% of Gambian businesses are SMEs, powering job creation and economic vitality”.

He disclosed that this year’s trade fair promises an even more remarkable turnout than before, with an expected 500 stalls, including entrepreneurs from across the ECOWAS region, Europe and Asia.

“In our pursuit of making this fair more accessible, we have increased the number of tents to accommodate everyone. This symbolizes the expanse of opportunities awaiting every participant. The stalls will be allocated on first-come, first-served basis. So, participants should seize this moment to be part of a transformative experience,” Mr Frazer said.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Frazer thanked the participants for their turnout and urged them to make this year’s trade fair a testament to collective potential.