GFA pays tribute to Solo Sandeng

Press release

It was on the 14th of April 2016 that Solo led a small group of fellow citizens to demand electoral reform, so as to create a level playing field for the forthcoming 2016 presidential elections.

The reaction of Dictator Yahya Jammeh and his henchmen was swift and predictable because that was his modus operandi, which was arresting and torturing the brave iconic youth leader to death. This led to a cascade of events ending in the defeat of Dictator Jammeh, and his eventual exile to Equatorial Guinea.

Unfortunately, Solo would not be alive to enjoy that watershed moment of joy in Gambian history, which he selflessly helped to bring about. The Gambia For All joins the nation in saying thank you to Mr Solo Sandeng for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country.

It is noteworthy that the funeral ceremony started at the now renamed NEVER AGAIN SQUARE. This, we hope, will be a poignant reminder to the current authorities that Gambians are determined not to return to the bad days of dictatorial rule and that we view with deep concern, the undemocratic tendencies being displayed of recent; including the unexplained arrest, detention, and subsequent release without charge of political opponents, as well as the inappropriate use of paramilitary forces to quell peaceful gatherings.

These are the kind of incremental steps that brought us the nightmare of the Jammeh dictatorship. We would like to stress that Gambia For All will always side with law-abiding Gambians determined to exercise their democratic rights.

The GFA would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere and deepest condolences to the family of Mr Solo Sandeng, and the entire Gambian nation, not forgetting the many other brave Gambians that lost their lives in the struggle to rid the country of a vile dictator.