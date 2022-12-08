GFF AGM IS DEC. 17

The Gambia Football Federation will meet at an Annual General Meeting on Saturday December 17, the first one after the national elections last August.

This year’s AGM is also coming at a time when the new league season is about to kick off and this and other issues are expected to feature in the executive committee’s report to the assembly. The executive will also have to explain the delay in the payment of prize money for last season’s winners among other things.

The new executive will of course be in their comfort zone with the members the majority of whom have voted them into office only a few months ago.

A statement released on Facebook announced the AGM will be held at the National Technical Training Centre, Yundum and that members should send in the names of their delegates on or before the 10th December, for the preparation of accreditation tags.

The statement further said delegates must belong to the member that they represent and have the authority of the appropriate body of that member to attend the General Assembly on its behalf evidence of which they must produce upon request.