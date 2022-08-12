GFF congress delegates submission deadline moved to Tuesday

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is reminding Members of the Federation to send in the names of their delegates for the purpose of preparing accreditation cards and voting in the 27th August, 2022 GFF Executive Committee Elections.

As per Article 23.1 a & b, of the Constitution of the GFF, each of the men’s first and second division league clubs are entitled to two delegates but only one with a voting right. Whereas, as per Article 23.1 c; all seven Regional Football Associations (RFA) each have four voting delegates. Article 23.1 d, e, f, g, h, further states that all the Allied Associations each have three voting delegates.

In line with the abovementioned relevant articles, each member is hereby further requested by the Electoral Committee to submit the list of their delegates and those with voting rights for the said Elections. Each member’s letter must be signed by both the President and Secretary General of the member(s) concerned or such person authorised to sign on behalf of the member as the case may be.

The names of the delegates of all the members, indicating the ones with voting rights, should be addressed to the Chairman of the GFF Electoral Committee, in a sealed envelope. Please note that this must be submitted not later than the closure of business on Tuesday 16th August, 2022, instead of Monday the 15th as initially announced.

GFF Electoral Committee