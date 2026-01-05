GFF FINANCE DIRECTORCEESAY RETIRES, LINKEDWITH PRESIDENTIALAMBITION

- Advertisement -

The director of finance and a long-term staff of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Kemo Ceesay has left his post at the end of his current contract and 25 years of service to Gambian football.

Mr Ceesay joined Football House in 2002, one of a very few oldest staff and rose through the ranks to become director of finance.

He served successive executive committees and interim transitional ones too.

At an official send off last week, GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo, thanked Ceesay for his professionalism and commitment, describing him as a true leader who has sacrificed everything he has for the development of Gambian football, especially the players. “It’s an emotional but proud moment for me to preside over this special occasion. Kemo Ceesay served Gambian football in different capacities with distinction, and he will take a bullet on behalf of any of the staff, especially those working directly under him at the Finance Department. He is stepping down in his role as Finance Director, but he will remain in football. He is a club owner, and he and his partners have invested a lot already in the Gambian Dutch Lions FC and their new complex in Faraba Banta,” Mr Bajo said.

Mr. Ceesay described the moment as a very difficult experience and emotional moment for him, but added he is proud to have served the GFF. “I want to take this opportunity to thank all the former GFF presidents I have worked under before the current president. However, I wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to President Bajo for his humility and for creating the enabling environment for us to work without interference. President Bajo has done everything for me, including allowing the GFF to support my master’s degree and taking me to the Hajj in Makkah. I can’t repay him, but Allah will surely reward him,” he said.

Other speakers, including, Executive Member Arret Njie Jah, General Secretary Lamin M Jassey, Technical Director Sang Ndong, Finance Officer Alagie Dawda Barrow, and Communications Director Baboucarr Camara, all of whom described Kemo Ceesay as a great team player, a humble, honest and professional person.

Presidential ambition

Meanwhile, The Standard has learnt from reliable sources within the football stakeholders that Mr Ceesay has indicated his interest to contest for GFF president in this summer’s elective congress expected in August. With the current executive members not contesting in respect of a term limit law, Mr Ceesay is widely considered to be a formidable candidate.