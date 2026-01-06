Vicky’s Skills Training Centre held its 14th graduation ceremony

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Vicky’s Hairdressing Salon and Skills Training Centre recently held its 14th graduation ceremony as part of activities marking 33 years of service in skills development and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the event, the proprietress of the centre, Mrs Victoria Tamba, said the graduation was not only about certificates but about progress, determination and change.

She noted that since its establishment in 1989, the centre has provided skills training to more than 8,000 young people, including at least 50 persons with disabilities. According to her, the institution was created to empower vulnerable groups and provide pathways to dignity and self-reliance.

Mrs Tamba said the centre has over the years contributed to national development through poverty reduction and job creation, adding that more than 3,000 graduates are now earning livelihoods in different skilled professions.

She commended the graduates for their discipline and commitment, acknowledging that many had to overcome personal and economic challenges to complete their training.

She also praised the trainers for their role in mentoring students and shaping careers, and thanked partner institutions including NAAQA, NYSS, GIZ, SIE, the Library and Culture Foundation, Job Care and community sponsors for their support. She called for continued collaboration to expand the centre’s facilities, equipment and training opportunities.

One of the guest speakers, Mrs Isatou Jallow Senior Manager of Strategic Planning, Research and Development at the GNPC, described the centre as an important platform for inclusive skills development.

Mrs Jallow said skills training goes beyond technical ability, as it builds confidence, independence and economic freedom.

She urged graduates to continue learning, maintain good character and provide quality service as they enter the labour market or start their own businesses.

Another guest speaker, Mrs Nenneh Cheyassin Secka Kebe encouraged the graduates to value hard work, patience and professionalism. Drawing from her personal experience, she stressed the importance of self-reliance, a strong work ethic and continuous improvement, especially in the service industry.

The ceremony also featured advice sessions on customer service and time management, as well as a drama performance by students highlighting social values.

The Class of 2025 was urged to use their skills responsibly and contribute positively to their communities.