20 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 18, 2021
type here...
Sports

GFF, GOV’T WORKING ON A CHARTER FLIGHT FOR SCORPIONS

56
scorpion
- Advertisement -

The Gambia government and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) are currently working on hiring a plane to transport the national team for the final two fixtures of the CAN qualifiers, in Banjul against Angola and Kinshasa against DR Congo.

An official of the GFF said the logistics would require a special flight that will pick the players from some city in Europe, bring them to Banjul to play Angola on March 25 and then fly straight to Congo for the final match three days later.” It will be similar to the arrangement done in the last fixtures against Gabon,” said Ebou Faye, second vice president.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the GFF Events Management Committee has confirmed the match against Angola will be played behind closed doors as directed by Caf, meaning there will be no spectators.

“Again, we will try to explore the possibility for Caf to allow the match to be aired by our national TV GRTS. Principally, our mandate is to oversee a well organised event in accordance with local and international protocols,” said EMC chairman Willy Abraham.

The fixtures will make or break The Gambia’s hopes of making it to the African nations Cup finals for the first time. The team, which leads by a goal difference from a shared 7 points with Gabon, must beat Angola in Banjul on March 25 to stand a chance to secure at least second place in the group from any results in Kinshasa.

The two fixtures are perhaps the most important project in Gambian football, given that the country which heads the group has every reason to believe and dream to qualify for the CAN.

Standings:

Final Fixtures:

25th March

Gambia vs Angola

Gabon vs DR Congo

29TH March

Dr Congo vs Gambia

Angola vs Gabon

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOn International Women’s Day
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FORTUNE SLIPS, BUT MAINTAINS HOLD

There have been three wins, a number of draws and a few scary defeats in the last round of matches in the GFF Division...
Read more
Sports

IS FORTUNE STOPPABLE? Real, Wallidan renew rivalry… Is Gamtel really ready?

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh Hawks and Gamtel will start the week at the Live Your Dreams Football Academy complex in Basori this afternoon in a...
Read more
Sports

The Barcelona debacle

The UEFA Champions League, with all its elegance, fanfare, ambience, joy, mixed emotions and everything in between; occasionally brings tsunamis of humiliation, ransacking, battering...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

scorpion

GFF, GOV’T WORKING ON A CHARTER FLIGHT FOR SCORPIONS

The Gambia government and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) are currently working on hiring a plane to transport the national team for the final...
Picture 1 3

On International Women’s Day

Letter2Editor

Letters: Is the Barrow leadership self-harming?

Standard place hold 1

Lessons from Sanyang riot

Justice Minister Jallow

Parents risk jail for failure to register children after birth

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions