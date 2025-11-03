GFF LEAGUE DELAYED FOR LACK OF GROUNDS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation has announced a delay to the start of the eagerly anticipated 2025/26 domestic league season which was due to kick off on November 1.

The GFF said the postponement is primarily due to the current unavailability of some designated league grounds. “These facilities are presently being extensively utilised for the ongoing nawettans (local community football tournaments), making them unavailable for the commencement of league matches at this time,” a statement from Football House stated.

It continued: “The GFF understands that this news will be met with disappointment by our esteemed clubs, dedicated players, and passionate supporters who have been eagerly anticipating the start of the new season. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience, disruption, or frustration this unavoidable decision may cause.

“The federation is actively working to finalise alternative arrangements to ensure a smooth and timely resumption of league activities. A new start date for the season will be communicated to all stakeholders as soon as these arrangements are fully secured and confirmed. We want to reassure everyone that the GFF is diligently working to ensure the league resumes under the best possible conditions, prioritising the safety and quality of competition.

“Furthermore, it is important for all clubs to note that the player registration period remains unaffected by this delay and continues as scheduled. Clubs are reminded that the final closing date for player registration is 16th November, 2025.”