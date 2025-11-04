NFSPMC identifies 50 seccos ahead of groundnut trade season

- Advertisement -

The National Food Security, Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), formerly known as Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC), has identified 50 seccos across the country to participate in the upcoming 2025/2026 groundnut trade season.

The initiative marks a major step towards strengthening efficiency, transparency and accountability in the groundnut value chain, while preventing the financial and operational challenges experienced during the previous season.

According to Lamin Sanyang, deputy managing director of the NFSPMC, the selection process followed a comprehensive assessment to ensure that only the most reliable and capable buying centres were chosen.

- Advertisement -

He said the assessment was crucial in ensuring that the selected seccos have the capacity to handle the groundnut trade efficiently and effectively.

Mr Sanyang reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting Gambian farmers, noting that over one billion dalasis was invested in groundnut and fertiliser subsidies during the last rainy season.

He described this level of support as unprecedented, demonstrating the government’s dedication to ensuring that farmers have access to affordable inputs, including fertilisers and groundnuts. He added that these efforts have already led to improved productivity and higher-quality produce.

- Advertisement -

As part of efforts to enhance efficiency and financial transparency, Sanyang announced that the NFSPMC will introduce a mobile money payment system to replace cash transactions.

He explained that the digital payment system will minimise theft, ensure prompt payment to farmers, and improve financial record-keeping. Training will also be provided to secco staff to ensure a smooth transition.

Thomas Roberts, director of strategic planning at NFSPMC, said working with a smaller number of better-equipped seccos will improve oversight, coordination, and accountability.

He noted that last season some produce purchased never reached the corporation’s depots, and that this new approach will ensure better tracking, transparency, and efficiency.

He further disclosed that the selected seccos will be equipped with screening machines to assess groundnut quality before delivery to depots an important step towards maintaining high-quality standards.

Speaking on behalf of the seccos, Chief Yahya Jarjusey welcomed the reforms and called for transparency in record-keeping. He commended the government for maintaining competitive groundnut prices which remain higher than those in neighbouring countries, and pledged the seccos’ cooperation for a successful trading season.

The engagement, brought together key stakeholders including farmers, secco representatives, and NFSPMC officials. During the interactive session, participants discussed critical issues such as mobile money payments, electronic screening machines, handheld devices for record management, transportation of groundnuts from seccos to depots, and the readiness of depots to handle groundnut deliveries.

Lamin Fofana, senior manager business development at NFSPMC, reiterated these key takeaways, emphasising the importance of technology and logistics in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and timely delivery throughout the trade process.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensuring a successful and transparent 2025/2026 groundnut trade season. Participants commended the corporation’s proactive measures, noting that the selection of 50 seccos marks a pivotal step in strengthening The Gambia’s groundnut sector.

NFSPMC continues its transformation agenda aimed at modernising procurement systems, enhancing farmer collaboration, and boosting value addition within the groundnut industry. The corporation’s ongoing reforms anchored on investment, digitisation, and institutional strengthening are positioning groundnut as a more resilient and higher-value export crop for The Gambia.

NFSPMC’s shift from fragmented farmer-led trading to a formalised, transparent, and technology-driven procurement system has been widely commended as a model for agricultural reform and sustainable rural development.