NAM calls for action plan on indiscipline in Gambia

By Arret Jatta

Gibbi Mballow, the National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladu West yesterday told The Standard, that a simple act of embracing discipline alone could solve up to 80 percent of the nation’s problems.

Hon Mballow warned that indiscipline poses a significant threat to the country’s progress and national security.

Explaining the nature of discipline required to solve the country’s problems, Mballow advocated for the adoption and implementation of a National Discipline Action Plan. He said this Plan should cover many sectors, starting with a civil service excellence and performance contracts to boost productivity as well as ethics and integrity to strengthen codes of conduct in public institutions.

On education, Hon Mballow opined that discipline in education should involve instilling respect, responsibility and order in schools while in the security sector, discipline should include a national security and patriotism measure that would safeguard classified information and promoting love for the nation.

Finally, according to Mr Mballow under the Plan there should be insistence on respect for leadership and honoring of leaders regardless of political affiliation and zero tolerance for hate speech to foster peace and unity across communities.

He concluded that there is a need for these of measures, saying, “without discipline, our nation cannot move forward. We must act decisively to promote responsibility, order and respect for the law.”