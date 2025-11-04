Kush killed 14 people in Gambia in 2024 – officials

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A total of 14 people died of taking the new drug Kush in The Gambia last year, officials said yesterday.

According to The National Taskforce on Drugs and Substance Abuse’s quarterly update on “Kush, these death are part of 153 cases of Kush recorded in the period under review, representing a case fatality rate (CFR) of 9.2 percent.

Omar Conteh, communications officer of the taskforce explained that initially cases were concentrated in Kanifing General Hospital, Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, and Serekunda Health Centre, however, recent reports indicate that Banjulinding, Sukuta, Brufut, Essau, New Yundum, Bundung Maternal and Child Hospital, Ndemban Clinic, and Faji-Kunda Health Centres have also began registering cases.

He gave the situation update as of 27th October 2025 as follows: 8 new clinical cases were reported from health facilities, bringing the total number of cases to 161; no new “Kush” associated deaths have been recorded; DLEAG recorded 30 new interdiction cases, raising the total number of interdicted individuals to 219 (comprising 5 females and 214 males): 152 Gambians, 54 Sierra Leoneans, 4 Senegalese, 3 Nigerians, 5 Guineans (Conakry), and 1 from Guinea-Bissau.

He further revealed that a total 1.27 kilograms of “Kush” was confiscated in October 2025, bringing the cumulative total to 12.29 kilograms seized so far.