SIS removes its cover to interact with communities

By Arret Jatta

The State Intelligence Services (SIS) has received widespread acclaim for its ongoing nationwide security assessment tour, which has successfully fostered grassroots security and “restored public confidence” in the security sector.

Led by director general Ousman Sowe, the tour is designed to cover North Bank Region, Central River Region, Upper River Region, and Lower River Region.

At various meetings, community leaders, youth groups, and local authorities praised the SIS for its inclusive and reassuring approach, which has led to a measurable increase in calm and trust in communities. The tour’s direct dialogues, local briefings, and outreach sessions have made locals feel part of the security conversation and improved their understanding of security threats and the role of the SIS.

“This tour has made me feel included in the security conversation of my community and, most importantly, I have come to understand and respect the contributions of the SIS much more now,” said a community participant.

Many praised the intelligence agency’s decision to interact with community as a significant shift in the SIS’s approach, from being perceived as intimidating to being seen as a trusted and integral part of the community. As the tour continues, the SIS remains committed to bringing security closer to every Gambian community.