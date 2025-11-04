UMC chieftain calls for collective stance against third term for Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Ebrima Dibba, a former opposition UDP stalwart now founder member of the Unite Movement for Change UMC has challenged Gambians and his former colleagues now working in the circle of the presidency not to forget the mantra of the Coalition 2016 to eliminate self-perpetuation in power.

In an audio shared with The Standard, Dibba said this vow by Coalition 2016 is being ignored by President Adama Barrow who is now intending to go for a third term. Dibba said the conspiracy of silence on the matter among people surrounding the president is “unpatriotic and inconsistent” with the principles ‘we all fought for back 2016’.

“When we were campaigning in 2016, I thought these people have principle and integrity but I’m disappointed and wondering if they are still standing by their principles or following their pockets,” he stated.

He warned against allowing the leadership to become self-perpetuating, leading to a rule marked by “inducement and intimidation.”

Dibba concluded with a strong call to action, encouraging Gambians to stand against the president’s bid. “If he forces himself to contest using the constitution as an excuse, let us use all peaceful means including peaceful protests and eventually teach him a lesson by voting him out,” Dibba urged Gambians.