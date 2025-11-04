Diplomat says Jammeh needs repentance not defiance, to come home

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Saikouba Jarju, a former National Assembly Member for Busumbala Constituency, now deputy ambassador to Mauritania, has said former president Yahya Jammeh should learn from his own history with his predecessor Dawda Jawara to navigate himself from his president quagmire.

In an interview with The Standard, on the recent announcement by Jammeh of his plan to return home, the diplomat said Jammeh should start by respecting the sitting president Adama Barrow, who is elected by the will of the Gambian people as the collective choice of the people to run the country.”Any attempt to disrespect or overshadow the leadership of President Barrow will not earn Jammeh any good,” Jarju said.

He advised that just like Sir Dawda had respected Jammeh as head of state and through mutual respect Jammeh facilitated his return from exile, Jammeh must respect Barrow first .

“Mr. Jammeh, the same humility is expected from you today. It is now your turn to act with the same dignity, accept the will of the people, be grateful to Allah for the power and privilege you once held, and let history remember you for repentance rather than defiance”’, Jarju told Jammeh.

He said provocative WhatsApp messages or calls for unlawful gatherings are not the solution.

Jarju called on the concern authorities to rein in the “so-called APRC No To Alliance from organising gatherings or issuing statements in the name of the APRC without lawful recognition.