JAMMEH LOYALISTS ALERT BARROW, INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY OVER HIS POTENTIAL RETURN

By Omar Bah

A faction of the former ruling APRC loyal to former president Jammeh has formally written to President Barrow, the UN, AU and Ecowas alerting and urging them to facilitate Jammeh’s peaceful return to The Gambia.

The letter comes a week after the former president announced he will return from a nine -year exile this month.

The letter seen by The Standard, argued that Jammeh’s return is based on his constitutional right as a citizen, guaranteed by the Ecowas-AU-UN Joint Agreement of 2017.

“He has assured that his return will be peaceful, guided by faith and patriotism and has also issued a patriotic appeal to all Gambians to uphold the principles of peace, national discipline, mutual respect, and genuine reconciliation since the stability of The Gambia must never be compromised,” the letter stated.

Concerning the potential legal issues faced by the former president, arising from the many serious allegations of human right abuses and economic theft, documented by both the truth commission and the Janneh commission, the group said both those institutions are not courts of law and their findings do not impede on Jammeh’s rights as a citizen and former president.

“We demand that the relevant institutions and international partners ensure the immediate provision of statutory guarantees and constitutional provisions for a former president and head of state to safeguard Jammeh’s fundamental rights, dignity, and security in accordance with the Constitution of The Gambia and the Ecowas-AU-UN Joint Agreement,” it noted.

The group expressed deep gratitude to the Government and People of Equatorial Guinea for their hospitality, brotherhood, and protection extended to Jammeh during his stay in the country.

“We believe that Jammeh’s return will promote peace, unity, and security in The Gambia. We trust that this formal statement will dispel misinformation, discourage division, and reaffirm the collective faith in the goodwill, maturity, and unity of the Gambian people,” the letter ended.