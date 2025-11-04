Our higher education: The gains and the gaps

- Advertisement -

It is a well-known fact that The Gambia’s higher education sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation under the dynamic leadership of the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), Professor Pierre Gomez. Prof. Gomez’s tenure has been marked by bold reforms, a renewed focus on skills development, and the strategic expansion of tertiary institutions to respond to the evolving needs of the 21st-century economy.

He has championed the concept of STEM from the very beginning, impressing on us not only the importance but the absolute necessity of focusing on this area of education. This has come on the form of establishing technical and vocational training centres across the country to the strengthening of the University of The Gambia and related institutions. The ministry has demonstrated a clear vision to make education more accessible, relevant, and impactful.

Nonetheless, while the progress is commendable, efforts to fully revolutionise the sector remain a formidable one. As time change the need changes as well and the demand for higher education continues to outpace supply, and the quality of instruction, research, and facilities in many institutions still lag behind international standards.

Many young Gambians complete secondary school but lack opportunities for meaningful post-secondary training, especially in science, technology, engineering, and vocational fields that directly address national development needs. This is something that needs to be addressed.

In order to bridge these gaps, there is an urgent need for greater collaboration between the government, the private sector, and development partners. Expanding access to higher education must go hand in hand with enhancing quality. This can happen through investment in infrastructure, research funding, and staff capacity building. Additionally, universities and skills centres must align their programmes with the realities of the job market, ensuring that graduates are not only employable but also capable of creating employment.

The vision of transforming The Gambia into a knowledge-based economy is achievable, but it requires sustained effort and collective responsibility. MoHERST has laid a solid foundation under Prof. Gomez’s stewardship; what remains is for all stakeholders— educators, policymakers, and the private sector—to build upon it. Only then can higher education truly serve as the engine of national development, empowering Gambian youth to shape their own future and that of their country.

Another area to be tackled in order to succeed in this area is public perception. There are many people who seem to think that only white color jobs are worth pursuing. This has resulted in making many students avoid choosing subjects which are skills based. This perception must change if we are to succeed.