GFF LEAGUE NOW SET TO START IN JANUARY

The Gambia national football league will kick off in January slightly later than usual, presumably because of the lingering Covid-19 restrictions on sports.

According to GFF second vice President Ebou Faye who is also responsible for competitions, no specific date has been fixed for the commencement of the league ‘but it certainly will be in January. ”We at the GFF have taken many initiatives to liaise with the various authorities about the possible commencement of the league to our international and local programmes and I believe football will resume though it will have to be without spectators for the time being as the norm around the world. “But in any case our leagues does not have many spectators even at the best of times, so over crowding may not even be a worry in our case,” Faye told The Standard.

However many fans said the delay in the commencement of the league may also have to do with late preparation work at the grounds by the GFF .”We are definitely working on the grounds too,” he said.

The coming season is expected to exciting and competitive after last year’s inconclusive league when proceedings were halted mid-way because of the pandemic. Real de Banjul who were leading at time of the suspension of the league was given the honour of representing Gambia in the Champions League which they controversially rejected.