GFF MOURNS OPERATING OFFICER

Press release

The Gambia Football Federation, GFF regrets to announce the untimely demise of its Chief Operating Officer, Dr Demba K. Darboe. He passed away at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul late Monday night and was laid to rest at his birth village of Bambako in Kiang.

Dr Darboe was a great man, a problem solver and the go to man for every member of the executive committee, staff and even football stakeholders. He opened his doors to everyone; he was modest, kind, accommodating, patient and above all a very good Muslim. His passing will leave a big vacuum not only at the GFF but for humanity in general.

The president, on behalf of the GFF executive, staff and the stakeholders, extend deepest condolences to the bereaved family as well as the entire football family.

This sad news is extended to the. Minister of Youth and Sports, staff of the ministry, the National Sports Council and the entire sports family.