GFF PAYS OVER D15M COVID-19 BALANCE TO MEMBERS

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has paid its members the second and final installment of the Covid-19 relief funds. This followed the payment of the first installment in October 2020.

The funds are intended for the football families of all FIFA Member Associations aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to pose serious challenges to football activities across the globe.

For an equitable distribution of the funds, the GFF devised a scheme for direct payments to be made into the accounts of all league clubs, regional football associations, allied associations and the wider football family including the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) and the Veterans Association.

It must be noted that FIFA has mandated each Member Association to appropriate the funds as they deem necessary after which a report would be submitted to FIFA House in Zurich.

In this final allotment, a total of D15,500,000:00 (Fifteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dalasi) was disbursed in the following manner:

All Division One Clubs (Male & Female) D3,500,000:00

Division Two Clubs (Male & Female) D3,200,000:00

Division Three (Regional Clubs) D5,500,000:00

Regional Football Associations (Seven) D2,450,000:00

Allied Associations (Five) D650,000:00