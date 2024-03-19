GFF PAYS TRIBUTE TO WALLIDAN PLAYER DROWNED 0N BACK WAY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation yesterday expressed shock over the death of combative Wallidan defender Moses Jassey who has been confirmed to have drowned in a migrant boat wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea last weekend.

“We are all devastated by this news and we hereby send our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and Wallidan FC,” GFF president Lamin Bajo commented.

The GFF reported that the player came through the ranks of Tallinding United FC, before joining Gambia Ports Authority and then Wallidan in the top flight of the domestic Gambian league.

At the international front, Moses played with The Gambia U-20 team under former coach Matarr M’boge at the Wafu Zone A tournament held in Guinea in 2019.