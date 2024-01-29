GFF TO ADVERTISE VACANCY FOR NEW COACH

- Advertisement -

The hunt for a new coach will to replace Tom Saintfiet will officially start soon, Gambia Football Federation president Lam Kaba Bajo said on The Brunch Saturday.

The GFF president disclosed that the vacancy for the position will be advertised and all applications and criteria would be handled by the Technical Development Committee in the GFF which advises the executive which will be with close consultation with the ministry of sports since the coach, when found should be paid by the Gambia government.

“Ever since news of Tom’s resignation came out, a lot of people from all around the world started to show interest but every interested applicant must follow the advertisement and the laid down procedure,” Mr Bajo said.

On the issue of the choice of a local coach, Bajo said much as the GFF would love to have a Gambian as a head coach, a lot depends on the qualification that would meet the criteria of Caf. ”In any case the GFF has prioritized building capacity of Gambian coaches and shall remain committed to that,” he said.