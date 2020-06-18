GFF to construct 60, 000 capacity stadium in WCR

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation is in talks with FIFA for the construction of a new 60,000 capacity stadium for the West Coast Region, Minister of Youth and Sports Hadrammeh Sidibeh told lawmakers yesterday.

The country currently has one stadium, the Independence Stadium with the capacity of 30, 000.

Answering questions from lawmakers on his ministry’s plan to fix the dilapidated Independence Stadium, Minister Sidibeh said: “My ministry in consultation with the relevant ministries had developed and costed a plan to engage partners for construction and refurbishment of the said facility and the construction of new facilities.”

“GFF is also in consultation with FIFA in financing a 60,000-seater stadium in the West Coast Region,” Sidibeh said.