25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Sports

GFF to construct 60, 000 capacity stadium in WCR

144
stadium
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation is in talks with FIFA for the construction of a new 60,000 capacity stadium for the West Coast Region, Minister of Youth and Sports Hadrammeh Sidibeh told lawmakers yesterday.
The country currently has one stadium, the Independence Stadium with the capacity of 30, 000.
Answering questions from lawmakers on his ministry’s plan to fix the dilapidated Independence Stadium, Minister Sidibeh said: “My ministry in consultation with the relevant ministries had developed and costed a plan to engage partners for construction and refurbishment of the said facility and the construction of new facilities.”
“GFF is also in consultation with FIFA in financing a 60,000-seater stadium in the West Coast Region,” Sidibeh said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe draft constitution of The Gambia: Its impact on the criminal justice delivery system
Next articleD7M KIANG JULAFAR STADIUM PROJECT STARTS SATURDAY
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

D7M KIANG JULAFAR STADIUM PROJECT STARTS SATURDAY

The Ministry of Youth and Sports MoYs will on Saturday kick start amulti-million-dalasi mini-stadium project in Kiang Julafar ward in the Lower River Region....
Read more
Sports

AFCON QUALIFIERS MAY RESUME IN OCTOBER

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says it will consider restarting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October. Football activities on the...
Read more
Sports

BRUFUT TAKES UNITED STAND TO PROTECT FOOTBALL PARK

The people of Brufut on Saturday called a press conference organized under the auspices of the Brufut Unity Association, an umbrella body of various...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Sutay Jawo

D7M KIANG JULAFAR STADIUM PROJECT STARTS SATURDAY

The Ministry of Youth and Sports MoYs will on Saturday kick start amulti-million-dalasi mini-stadium project in Kiang Julafar ward in the Lower River Region....
stadium

GFF to construct 60, 000 capacity stadium in WCR

constitution

The draft constitution of The Gambia: Its impact on the criminal justice delivery system

Analysis pic

Africa’s golden opportunity is flying by at supersonic speed

Standard place hold 1

The African Union must firmly reject Donald Trump and his assault on justice and...

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions