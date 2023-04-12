GHE, Ecowas trains young people on financial literacy

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Horticultural Enterprise (GHE) in partnership with Ecowas Regional Stabilisation and Development Fund (RSDF) -The Gambia Pilot Project (Ecowas RSDF Gambia Pilot-TC) and the National Association of Cooperative Credit Unions in The Gambia (Naccug) recently hold a 2-day training for young people in the Kanifing Municipality (KM) on financial literacy.

The intensive training held at Naccug was conducted under the community outreach and agricultural value chain promotion for youth through access to financial services phase 2 project.

Addressing the participants, Mariama Ashcroft, the microfinance adviser for the GIZ Ecowas project said the project targets young people between 18-35 years interested in poultry, horticulture and fisheries.

“The most important objective of the project is to help beneficiaries understand how to manage their finances from the beginning and how to keep records,” he said.

Momodou A Ceesay, the managing director Gambia horticultural enterprise (GHE) said the lack of finance has hindered the active participation of young people in the agricultural value chain.

“So, the training on financial literacy is a major requirement for the selected candidates to access grant support under the MESSI project. The training is designed specifically for youth and women in the horticulture, poultry and fisheries value chain to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to become financially empowered and independent,” he said.