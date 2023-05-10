GHM wins plaudits for medical charity work in Gambia

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia Healthcare Matters, a medical charity formed by members of the Gambian diaspora in the UK last week received commendations and a certificate of recognition for its work in support of The Gambia’s health sector.

The GHM members are mainly Gambian diaspora members of medical or health service background who came together to secure and provide medicines and medical materials for the Gambian health sector back home.

During his recent visit to the UK for the coronation of King Charles, Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow held a meeting with members of the Gambian diaspora organisations where the work of GHM was highlighted and recognised.

The chairperson of GHM, UK, Musa Krubally, a public health professional himself commended the work of the Gambian High Commission in London and urged the office to continue its efforts to engage Gambians in the UK.

Krubally who is also a senior nurse currently working with City University in research, spoke about GHM’s work, its achievements and informed the vice president that GHM’s doors are open for future collaboration in the drive to improve healthcare delivery in The Gambia.

The GHM has been sending medical equipment to EFSTH, Tanka Tanka mental unit and the disabled community in The Gambia since 2018.

“Our mandate is to contribute our skills and expertise towards the betterment of the health service in The Gambia,” Mr Krubally told the audience. He was accompanied to the meeting with a large delegation of GHM-UK members including Yankuba Jabbi, Mallen Crooks and Nyalissa Mendy.