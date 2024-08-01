30.2 C
City of Banjul
GINA TAKES TO THE TRACK TOMORROW

24
The Gambia’s track queen and African 100meters champion Gina Bass will take on the world tomorrow morning at the Paris Olympics.
She will be competing the heats of the 100meters at the Stade de France from 11: 50 am tomorrow.
The semifinals and the final of the event will also take place on Saturday at 7.55 pm and 9.20 PM respectively.
The Gambian sprinter will return on Sunday to compete in the 200 meters believed to be her best. She won gold in it at the African Games in Morrocco in 2019.

