Red Scorpions seek Caf champions league spot

By Paul Steven Preira

Women football champions will go into history this week as the first team from the Gambia to compete in the Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The girls who are already in Sierra Leone, will play in round-robin league in Freetown with other champions from Wafu Zone A; namely AS Mande from Mali, Determine Girls FC from Liberia, Mogbwemo Queens from Sierra Leone, and the Eagles of Medina from Senegal.

The tournament is taking place from 2-11 August and the team with the highest points at the conclusion of the games at the Bo Stadium in Sierra Leone will represent Wafu A in the main tournament.

Red Scorpions’ fixtures

Day 1: Aigles de la Medina vs Red Scorpions

Day 2: Determine Girls vs Red Scorpions

Day 3: (Bye)

Day 4: AS Mande vs Red Scorpions

Day 5: Mogbwemo Queens vs Red Scorpions