NEA, partners commemorate World Environment Day

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

The National Environment Agency (NEA), in collaboration with various partners, commemorated World Environment Day on Tuesday. The commemoration, held under the theme “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” underscored the urgent necessity to revive and protect the natural habitats that sustain life on the planet.

The day commenced with a vibrant match-past featuring students, environmental activists, and representatives from various organisations. The procession, which started at Westfield Junction and concluded at the NEA headquarters in Kanifing, served as a powerful visual statement of the community’s collective commitment to environmental stewardship.

Keynote speaker, Minister of Environment Rohey John Manjang, emphasised the need for sustainable land management practices and community involvement to safeguard the environment for future generations. She also emphasised the government’s dedication to implementing policies that promote sustainable land use, protect biodiversity, and mitigate climate change impacts.

“As a government, we acknowledge the critical roles of NGOs, CBOs, CSOs, the private sector, international cooperation, and partners in addressing these global challenges,” she said.

The Gambia, she added, remained committed to working with all partners to share knowledge, resources, and best practices in land restoration and drought resilience.

“Together, we can achieve a more significant and sustainable outcome,” Minister Manjang said.

The minister disclosed that by involving local communities in the restoration process, they will not only be empowered, but they will also ensure that the restoration efforts are sustainable and socially adoptable.

“These projects have demonstrated that when communities take ownership of their natural resources, the result enhances resilience and sustainability.

Minister Manjang urged policymakers, students, politicians, climate activists, and other stakeholders in the implementation of the SDGs to join hands in this noble cause. “Each of us has a role to play in restoring our land, combating desertification, and building resilience against drought,” she added.

The NEA Executive Director, Dawda Badjie, highlighted the importance of restoring degraded lands to combat desertification and enhance drought resilience.

“Land degradation and desertification are a threat to the continent’s livelihood and development chain, and this calls for urgent sustainable land management. This constitutes the main challenge of the 21st century and calls for a committed and holistic approach. I therefore challenge all Gambians to plant and grow as many trees as they can protect,” Badjie stressed.

He further noted that the importance of public participation in tree planting initiatives cannot be overemphasised. Badjie said sustainable environmental management is a collective responsibility that requires the active involvement of all stakeholders.

Babucarr Kujabi of GCCA underscores the importance of tree planting activities in the communities.

He said the Gambia benefited from EU funding through a project called GCCA+ (2019-2024), which seeks to help coastal communities adapt to the impact of climate change, and one of the project activities is in line with the theme of World Environment Day.

“As the Gambia continues to face environmental challenges, the collaborative efforts demonstrated during this year’s World Environment Day serve as a beacon of hope. With continued dedication and collective action, the vision of a restored and thriving environment can become a reality for generations to come,” he stated.

The event concluded with a tree-planting ceremony, symbolising collective efforts to rejuvenate the land and foster a sustainable environment.