GMC donates D240,000 to SOS Children’s Villages

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

The Gambia Milling Corporation Friday donated D240,000 to the SOS Children’s Villages. The donation is geared towards developing and protecting the welfare of children in the Gambia. The presentation ceremony was held at the SOS village campus at Bakoteh.

Speaking at the ceremony, Carlo Randriambolona, general manager of GMC, said: “Taking care of children should be everyone’s concern because they are the future leaders of every country, contributing to the development of the SOS children’s villages is easy because myself, I am an orphan and as the saying goes, he who feels it knows it”.

Omar Ali, commercial manager, said this is not the first donation they did for the development of the Gambia’s education sector and hailed the mothers in the villages for their commitment and unwavering support for the children.

National director for SOS Children’s Villages in The Gambia, Jean Pierra Kouamin, commended GMC for being the first company to contribute to the welfare of children in 2024. He hailed the generous donation as significant.

Fund development and communication manager at SOS, Mrs. Ndey Sugu Faal, said their purpose is to ensure that each child and young person grows up with the bonds they need to become their strongest selves.

“At their youthful age, we guide them to independent life through capacity building in employability skills, entrepreneurship, career guidance and counselling, sexual and reproductive health education”.