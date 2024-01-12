GMC LEADER SAYS GAMBIA, SENEGAL MUSTLEAD IN TACKLING INSECURITY IN WEST AFRICA

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the Gambia Moral Congress has urged The Gambia and Senegal to foster closer collaboration to lead the fight against insecurity in the subregion.

Mai Fatty was talking to The Standard in the wake of recent rise in violence and conflict as well as drug trafficking, piracy, extremism and other emerging threats sparking concerns over its future development.

“For external security, I believe in a multilateral approach, with states working together to tackle external threats. I believe the starting point is with neighbouring countries. The Gambia and Senegal can lead the way through serious but equitable bilateral partnership on security, including comprehensive review of existing security protocols to properly accommodate the subjective considerations of each state into a more just, viable and enduring common vision,” Mai Fatty told The Standard yesterday.

He said the challenges to domestic security are enormous and demand collaborative concrete actions with concerted efforts of all relevant state institutions.

“We must enhance our national capabilities with a view to effectively managing the evolving security challenges of the 21st century. On the domestic front, I believe in building an efficient, well-resourced professional security establishment, including hi-tech intelligence infrastructure,” Fatty added.

He said a common security pact has the potential for the development of a common policy and the formulation of a common strategy to quell common threats.

Fatty added that although The Gambia has made some gains, “we should think outside the box, enhance and expand international alliance, while strengthening internal resolve. Security issues are complex and it is the only anchor that affords certainty to national development – any form of development.”

“Our region is submerged in insecurity. Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso continue to battle terrorists in the Sahel without success while Nigeria is heavily embroiled in domestic insurgency, mostly in the North. The Gambia’s southern frontier settlements suffer persistent internal displacement and continue to live in fear arising from violent protracted skirmishes between Senegal and MFDC separatists. Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone recently experienced abortive coups while Guinea Conakry continues to pirogue on diverse forms of internal insecurity,” he said.

Fatty said all these have foreboding implications for our country.

“Our ability to master and manage our own internal security within the context of this intricate geopolitical complexities, will determine our resilience to the inevitable spill-over effects. Already, international organised crime syndicates threaten the effectiveness of our maritime security and porous land borders. For a small country like ours, achieving total radar control over our airspace ought to be top priority. Let me further state that in principle, I believe the idea of a common security pact such as the Sahel Alliance recently concluded among Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which should be viewed positively. Millions of community citizens have and continue to experience untold suffering in these countries,” he added.

President Barrow’s award

Reacting to the award, the GMC leader wrote: “On behalf of The Gambia Moral Congress, I express great pride in the recognition of our President for Peace in Africa. This restores The Gambia’s historic reputation as a beacon of hope and a citadel of peace and stability in Africa. President Barrow, like late President Jawara, has truly made us all proud among the comity of nations. An outstanding accolade for our country, an important attribute to praise and to celebrate. Our sovereign clout among nations has been consolidated and The Gambian flag is flying highest in Africa and around the world as the continental symbol of security and stability. Congratulations to our President, to our Republic and to Africa. I urge all Gambians to continue to collectively nurture and consolidate the peace and stability as enshrined in our National Anthem. Lastly, I encourage the President to work towards deserving the Mo Ibrahim award.”