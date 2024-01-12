28.2 C
City of Banjul
Scorpions finally arrive at battle front

Following travel hiccups and a row over bonuses, the Gambia national team, the Scorpions, have finally arrived in Yamoussoukro, the Ivorian town hosting Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The team was airlifted on a special flight negotiated by President Adama Barrow from his counterpart Alassane Ouattara, following a scary moment  on a rickety plane starved of oxygen that had to make a dash back to Banjul nine minutes into the journey Wednesday afternoon.

A number of players and team coach said the experience was horrible with dizziness and sleep.

In a statement announcing the new development, the Gambia Football Federation said President Barrow has also secured permit for the plane to land because the airport in Yamoussoukro is normally not available for big carriers.

“President Barrow was in touch with his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara on the matter. In this regard, Air Côte d’Ivoire dispatched an Airbus 319 to ferry the team to the Afcon,” the statement said.

