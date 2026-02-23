GNOC in talks with UK organisation on talent development

- Advertisement -

The Gambia National Olympic Committee recently received a team from “Keep Reaching Out”, a UK-based organisation to discuss potential partnership and support in the drive to empower and engage young talents across the country.

The meeting was chaired by GFF Second Vice President Bakary Jammeh, assisted by GNOC Executive Director Muhammed Janneh.

The talks focused on sport development initiatives, youth development and commitment to provide funding support to young talented athletes.

The two groups also discussed the coming Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games where The Gambia is planning to send athletes to participate in different sports.