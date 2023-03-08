GNOC strategic planning training starts

Press release

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Monday started a two-part strategic management project which involved the training of 15 strategic planning facilitators and developing a six-year strategic plan (2023 – 2029).

The first part of the training will run from 06 to 12 March 2023.

A sport consultant/expert, Mr Robert Mutsauki from Zimbabwe is engaged to train, assess and certify the 15 strategic planning facilitators as well as facilitate the development of the 2023- 2029 strategic plan.

The aim of the training of strategic planning facilitators is to create a pool of competent resource persons who can be deployed by the GNOC to facilitate the development and implementation of strategic plans by member National Sports Federations and other sports entities in the Gambia.

This knowledge transfer and capacity development initiative will also ensure sustainability through the development of local experts.

The training was formally opened by the president of Gambia National Olympic Committee Ms Beatrice Allen.

GNOC