Good people don’t plot others’ downfall — A call to integrity

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

Introduction

Professor Madiemba Faal, a respected Senegalese philosopher and public intellectual, recently offered a sobering reminder that echoes far beyond Senegal’s borders. Speaking in Wolof on social media, he reminded us that good people — decent, God-fearing people — do not waste time plotting the downfall of others.

His message is simple yet profound: a person of integrity does not find joy in the misfortune of others. Instead of scheming, backbiting, or harbouring jealousy, we are called to build — not to break. For Professor Faal, the act of plotting against someone is not merely unwise —it is ungodly.

This reflection could not come at a more critical time. Across The Gambia and the wider region, rising political, social, and even familial tensions have given rise to a culture where envy and rivalry often take precedence over collaboration and goodwill. The temptation to undermine others or destroy what we did not build lurks in institutions, communities, and homes.

But Faal’s call is clear: focus on your lane. Build yourself. Compete with dignity. Let others rise too.

Scriptural lessons from the Qur’an

The Qur’an tells the story of Prophet Yusuf (Joseph), beloved by his father and envied by his brothers: “They said, Kill Joseph or cast him out to some land so that your father’s attention will be only ours…” (Surah Yusuf 12:9)

Though they plotted against him, Yusuf was lifted by divine intervention. He rose from a pit to a palace, from prisoner to Prime Minister.

“But Allah is the best of planners.” (Surah Yusuf 12:21)

The message is unmistakable: those who scheme may succeed for a while, but divine justice prevails.

Elsewhere, the Qur’an warns: “O you who believe! Avoid much suspicion. Indeed, some suspicion is sin. And do not spy or backbite one another…” (Surah Al-Hujurat 49:12)

These behaviours are not the signs of the righteous but of the small-hearted.

Biblical wisdom on jealousy and plotting

The Bible offers equally clear moral guidance: “Whoever digs a pit will fall into it; if someone rolls a stone, it will roll back on them.” (Proverbs 26:27)

In the Book of Galatians, we find a stark warning: “If you bite and devour one another, watch out that you are not consumed by one another.” (Galatians 5:15)

Communities collapse when competition turns toxic, and envy replaces grace.

The story of Haman and Mordecai in the Book of Esther drives the point home. Haman built gallows for his rival, but in the end, he was hanged on the very structure he had prepared for another. The lesson is timeless: ill intent often boomerangs.

Historical lessons on betrayal

History, too, offers sobering reminders. Brutus, who betrayed Julius Caesar, believed he was saving the Roman Republic. Yet the murder of Caesar unleashed chaos and tyranny. Far from being honored as patriots, the conspirators became a lasting symbol of betrayal.

Betrayal may serve short-term interests, but it always comes at a long-term moral cost. It destroys trust more than it protects any order.

A moral reflection for today

We must ask ourselves — echoing Professor Faal’s challenge:

Are we builders or breakers?

Do we light the way for others, or dim their path?

Do we lift with grace, or compete with poison?

In today’s world — where gossip is mistaken for news, and rivalry often eclipses reason — we must reclaim the values that once defined us: humility, patience, honesty, and respect.

We must teach our children that success is not a pie with only one slice. Another’s rise does not mean your fall. True leadership lies not in crushing others but in creating space for many to shine.

Let us remind the next generation that real strength lies not in sabotage, but in sincerity and steadfastness.

The path forward

The future of our country — and our region — will not be built on plots or grudges. It will be built on the quiet moral strength of its people.

Let us be remembered not for the ladders we pulled, but for the lives we lifted.

Let our legacy be grace — not grievance.

Let history remember us as builders — not plotters.