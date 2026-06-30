Gov’t announces free organic fertiliser for farmers

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The Gambia government has started distributing free organic fertiliser to farmers nationwide, in a decisive intervention aimed at easing production costs and boosting agricultural output.

The initiative forms part of the state’s wider fertiliser strategy, which now places strong emphasis on organic and bio-fertiliser use as the country pushes for more sustainable farming.

According to recent official reports, the government has procured 10,000 metric tonnes of organic fertiliser for free distribution across the country, alongside subsidised chemical fertiliser for the 2026 farming season. Officials said the materials will be channelled through designated Seccos and approved private dealers to ensure fair access and prevent diversion. Government has also warned against cross-border smuggling of subsidised fertiliser and said individual purchases of chemical fertiliser will be capped at 25 bags.

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The policy direction is not new, but the scale of the current rollout is significant. In 2024, government announced the distribution of 6,000 tonnes of fully subsidised Ecosoil organic fertiliser, describing it as the country’s first locally made organic fertiliser and a strategic step toward national food security and self-sufficiency. That earlier rollout underscored a deliberate transition away from imported mineral fertilisers toward homegrown organic alternatives.

The National Fertiliser Policy of The Gambia, covering 2023 to 2032, provides the legal and policy backbone for the shift. The policy prioritises access to affordable fertilisers, encourages organic fertilizer production, and promotes integrated nutrient management to protect the environment and improve yields. It also seeks to reduce soil degradation and support farmers with more sustainable input systems.

Officials say the free organic fertiliser distribution is designed to help farmers increase productivity while also protecting the environment.

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The government maintains that the intervention will support crop yields, improve livelihoods, and strengthen food security at a time when farmers continue to face rising input costs and climate pressures.

NFPMC