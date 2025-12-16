Gov’t announces full digitalisation of groundnut seccos

- Advertisement -

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) yesterday announced the full digitalisation of seccos across the country.

In a statement shared with The Standard, Lamin Fofana, senior manager business development at NFSPMC said the successful launch and full operationalisation of a nationwide digital payment system across all Seccos marks a major milestone in the modernisation of The Gambia’s groundnut trade. “This transformative initiative demonstrates a strong commitment to transparency, efficiency, and farmer empowerment through the use of technology. At the heart of this innovation is the deployment of handheld Point of Sale (POS) devices at all Seccos throughout the country.”

These devices, Fofana added, have fundamentally changed how farmers are registered, how produce is received, and how payments are processed—ensuring a seamless, secure, and accountable system from delivery to payment.

“Upon arrival at the Secco, a farmer is digitally registered on the POS device. The system captures key farmer details, including National Identification Number (NIN) thereby creating a reliable and verifiable farmer database. This step eliminates manual records and significantly reduces errors, duplication, and impersonation.”

He added that once the farmer’s groundnuts are delivered, the produce is weighed and a Produce Collection Receipt Number (PCRN) is generated by entering the quantity directly into the POS device. “This creates an instant digital record of the transaction, ensuring accuracy and traceability. To strengthen governance and internal controls, each transaction is validated by the Secco President before it is finalised. Upon validation, an official receipt is automatically produced, and payment is instantly processed and sent directly to the farmer’s mobile wallet via WAVE. The farmer immediately confirms receipt of payment, closing the transaction in real time.”

He added that this end-to-end digital process has eliminated delays that previously forced farmers to wait days to receive payment. “Today, farmers are paid instantly, safely, and conveniently—without the need to travel long distances or handle large amounts of cash. This has significantly improved trust, confidence, and participation in the groundnut trade.”

In addition, Fofana added, all daily transactions are automatically captured in a centralised online portal.

“Authorised users can view, monitor, and print transaction reports at any time for verification, reconciliation, and audit purposes. This level of visibility enhances accountability, strengthens financial management, and supports data-driven decision-making across the sector. Complementing the digital payment system is the deployment of digital screening machines at the Seccos.

“These machines facilitate faster and more accurate screening of groundnuts, ensuring that only clean and quality nuts are accepted. This not only improves efficiency at the point of delivery but also enhances the overall quality and competitiveness of Gambian groundnuts on the market. The successful nationwide rollout of these digital solutions represents a bold step forward in transforming agricultural value chains. It aligns with broader national goals of financial inclusion, digitalization, and economic empowerment of farmers.”