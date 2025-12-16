Chinese community organisations donate to Gambian women gardeners

- Advertisement -

Two Chinese community organisations, the Gambia Chinese Association and China Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification, recently donated items worth D200,000 to women at the Brusubi Women’s Vegetable Garden.

The donation, aimed at easing challenges and empowering women, includes power tillers, consumables, and seedlings such as tomato, cabbage, and garden egg.

Yahya Wang, representing the Chinese organisations, acknowledged the strong support of the Chinese embassy towards their associations in The Gambia.

The donation is a demonstration of the Chinese community’s responsibility and commitment to strengthening the friendship between China and The Gambia.

The items donated will support the women’s gardening activities, enhancing their productivity and income.

The women gardeners, led by Ms Ramatoulie Jammeh, expressed their gratitude and excitement, stating that the donation is a significant boost to their gardening activities.

The power tillers and seedlings will ease the challenges faced by the women, enabling them to increase their yield and improve their livelihoods.

Mr Dembo Danso, Agriculture Supervisor for Kombo North District, encouraged the women to continue their hard work, recognising their contributions to agriculture in The Gambia.

The donation ceremony was accompanied by cultural performances, including the Chinese lion dance and the Mandingo women dance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of both countries.