National conference on women participation in politics opens

By Olimatou Coker

A two-day national conference on women’s political participation and representation in The Gambia is going on the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre, it is convened by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance International IDEA )in collaboration with the cSO gender platform, the Gambia press union among others, and funded by the European Union’s CODE project.

During the event, the participants would hear from different panelists most of them women politicians and activists, as well as political party leaders on breaking barriers, building power and advancing women’s participation and representation in the politics of The Gambia .