Inquiry into Jammeh assets extended 

By Sirrah Touray

The National Assembly has approved a new extension for the Special Select Committee tasked with investigating the sale and disposal of assets linked to former President Yahya Jammeh. The decision, passed on Tuesday, allowed the Committee to finalise its report by31st January 2026.

The Committee was originally established on 14th May 2025, following a resolution of the Assembly, to scrutinise how assets identified by the Janneh Commission were managed, sold, or disposed of. These include properties, businesses, and bank accounts linked to Jammeh and his associates during his presidency.

Backed by Section 109(2) of the 1997 Constitution and Standing Orders 53 and 95(5), the Committee was first given 120 days to complete its work, followed by a 90-day extension. During that period, members held public hearings, reviewed extensive documentation and heard testimonies from key witnesses.

The Committee was due to present its findings on 16th December 2025, but requested more time due to the volume and complexity of the evidence gathered. In presenting the motion, Members argued that the extension was necessary to ensure accuracy and integrity of the final report. The final report must be submitted to the Office of the Clerk by 31st January 2026 and will be tabled before the Assembly during its next Ordinary Session.