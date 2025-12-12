4 suspected illegal migration agents arrested

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police announced yesterday that a taskforce established to dismantle irregular migration syndicates in Jinack and its surroundings on Wednesday intercepted four additional suspected illegal migration agents within the Barra area, who are currently undergoing screening at the Essau Police Station.

Modou Musa Sisawo, the spokeperson, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, three Gambians and one Senegalese are alleged to have received money from dozens of individuals purportedly seeking irregular passage.

The arrested men are Hamadi Kebbeh from Gunjur, Ebrima Touray also from Gunjur, Abdoulie Jallow from Lamin and Modou Muctar Mbye from Senegal.

The police spokesman also explained that as part of the intensified operations, the team extended its activities to Mbollet Baa, Mbankam and the Bakindiki Koto crossing point to Ginack where two unregistered Jakarta motorbikes suspected to be used for facilitating irregular movements, were intercepted and secured at the Essau Police Station for documentation and verification.