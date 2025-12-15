GFF DENIES PROPOSING TO CHANGE TERM LIMIT LAW

- Advertisement -

Following widespread reports that the Gambia Football Federation is proposing to amend its term limit clause at next weekend’s Annual General Meeting, The Standard has contacted Football House for clarity on the matter.

Under the current GFF law, all executive members who served more than two terms are not eligible to contest in any further elections. With the next election coming in August, and with most if not all of the top brass of the GFF executive affected, speculations and even suspicions are abound that some officials want to get the backing of stakeholders at next weekend’s’ AGM to amend it to allow them to run again.

But according to Baboucar Camara, Director of Communications at the GFF, there is no such proposal in the agenda of the AGM. He said there is no new thing in the agenda this year that is different from other years and certainly there is no proposal to amend the term limits law. “I can categorically state that the AGM next weekend does not have any such agenda,” he stressed,

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a senior GFF executive member when contacted on the matter, told The Standard that there is no planned constitutional change this year or next year. There is absolutely no intention on the part of the GFF to change that law,” our source said.