AFCON 2025: Group D preview: Senegal, DR Congo and underdogs’ battle  

As the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) approaches, all eyes are on Group D, which features a clear favourite, a historic powerhouse, and two nations looking to significantly raise their continental status.

Former champions Senegal are widely expected to dominate, but they face a formidable challenge from two-time winners DR Congo, the ambitious Benin, and the outsiders Botswana.

Group D promises a fascinating study of how tournament pedigree handles high-stakes pressure from sides eager to cause an upset in this highly anticipated showpiece.

Senegal: The Lions of Teranga seek to reaffirm dominance

Senegal arrives in Morocco aiming for their second AFCON title, having secured their first in 2021. Guided by coach Pape Thiaw, Senegal concluded their qualification campaign undefeated, with five wins and one draw.

They possess a deep blend of established stars and vibrant young talents, enabling high-intensity play alongside defensive solidity.

This immense squad depth is due to their prolific program of young talents and their extensive pool of European-based players, which helps mitigate concerns over recent injuries.

Key players to watch: The attack is spearheaded by the iconic Sadio Mané, the undisputed leader and talisman, whose experience, pace, and clinical finishing remain critical.

Supporting him are the emerging threat Nicolas Jackson, who offers a dynamic, pacy, and high-work-rate central attacking option, and Iliman Ndiaye, who provides depth, versatility, and reliable goal-scoring ability.

What to expect: They are overwhelming favourites to top Group D and are strong title contenders.

DR congo: The Leopards’ quest for past glory

The Democratic Republic of Congo is a nation with a deep tournament pedigree, having won the Afcon twice previously.

Coach Sébastien Desabre has prioritised stability and consistency, maintaining faith in the qualifying team and successfully blending seasoned internationals with dynamic young talent.

The Leopards appear well-equipped to contest for the qualification spots into the next round. However, they will notably miss the services of Yoane Wissa, who was named in the squad but lacked the necessary fitness levels.

Key player to watch: Their technical spine is led by captain Chancel Mbemba, who will anchor the backline alongside key defenders like Aaron Wan Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe. Fiston Mayele is the sole African-based player in this experienced core.

What to expect: They are strong contenders for second place and are expected to pose a significant challenge to the title contenders.

Benin: The Cheetahs’ ambition and defensive stability

Benin returns to the finals for the first time since 2019, where they memorably reached the quarter-finals without recording a win in regulation time.

Under former Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr, the team has greatly improved their competitive balance, focusing on defensive stability and purposeful attacking play.

Benin qualified from a difficult group, finishing second and securing their spot in the finals.

Key player to watch: Captain Steve Mounié provides a physical presence in attack, utilising his aerial strength against tough opponents.

What to Expect: They have a clear ambition to challenge the established hierarchy within African football and achieve another historic campaign. They are the biggest threat to DR Congo’s qualification hopes.

Botswana: The Zebras’ search for credibility

The Zebras have qualified for their second-ever Africa Cup of Nations, their previous appearance being in 2012.

Guided by South African Morabo Moroeng, the team approaches the tournament with measured optimism and a desire to redefine their competitive standing.

Key player to watch: Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe of Kaizer Chiefs is cited as the main man and leader of the squad.

What to expect: Being grouped with Senegal and DR Congo makes their target of moving past the group stage tough to achieve.

The regional battle against Benin will likely decide if they can accumulate enough points to contend for a best third-place finish.

Group D’s general outlook

Group D is set to be a fascinating two-horse race with a strong potential spoiler. Strong competition is expected between Senegal and DR Congo for the top two spots, with Senegal’s sheer quality making them the heavy favorites.

However, Benin poses a significant threat as the potential party spoiler, while Botswana will be aiming to gain crucial tournament experience.