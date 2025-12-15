SESDO inks D432K partnership

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

Chopwin, a rising star in The Gambia’s dynamic betting business landscape, has boldly sealed a landmark partnership deal worth D432,000 with the Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO), injecting vital energy into grassroots sports development.

Under the partnership signed on Saturday, Chopwin’s online platform will be promoted through SESDO’s sports club members, who will serve as agents nationwide.

SESDO will also promote Chopwin’s brand through various sporting activities, including athletics, volleyball, and basketball.

The partnership is expected to create job opportunities for Gambians.

SESDO President Yusupha Cham hailed the deal as a “massive strategic partnership” perfectly aligned with the East Forward Development Programmes, underscoring Chopwin’s commitment to nurturing youth talent in Serekunda East.

Cham stated: “We have a one-year branding agreement… Chopwin is going to be our official gaming partner and entertainment partner.”

Ms Durseme Smith Taylor, Operations Manager, Chopwin said: “Chopwin is a new gaming company in The Gambia… we want to contribute to building that home.”

Future prospects

The partnership is expected to boost sports development and entertainment in The Gambia, while promoting Chopwin’s online gaming platform.

The two-year agreement positions Chopwin as a powerhouse sponsor for SESDO’s flagship tournaments, channelling funds into critical areas like infrastructure upgrades, top-tier equipment procurement, and substantial prize pools to elevate competition standards.

The D432,000 investment marks one of the largest private-sector boosts to community sports, outpacing many prior initiatives in scale and ambition.

Chopwin’s entry amplifies SESDO’s plans, promising smoother operations and heightened visibility for emerging athletes amid The Gambia’s push for sports-driven economic growth.

Local stakeholders view this as a model for corporate-social synergy, where businesses like Chopwin drive tangible community upliftment while enhancing their brand footprint.

Expect ripple effects: empowered youth, fortified local leagues, and a blueprint for similar deals across West Africa.

The partnership also asserts Chopwin’s leadership in fostering Gambian resilience through sports, countering economic headwinds with proactive investment.

As the government continue to champion sport development, such moves by private players like Chopwin reinforce national goals for youth empowerment and fiscal innovation in non-traditional sectors.

The deal’s success could inspire rival firms to step up, transforming Serekunda East into a sports hub.

Background

Serekunda East Football continues to galvanise Gambian sports through its dominant Nawettan leagues and infrastructure that nurtures talent across the Kombos. SESDO orchestrates high-stakes competitions drawing massive crowds and fostering fierce rivalries. Its impact extends beyond pitches, boosting community pride and youth development in The Gambia’s largest urban hub.

Championship legacy

Serekunda East clinched Super Nawettan glory multiple times, including an unrivaled eighth title in 2014 via a 5-4 penalty shootout over Bakau at the packed Serekunda East Mini Stadium. They also won the 1994 final 2-0 against Brikama and secured zonal champion status in another Muhammed Yahya Jammeh edition. These triumphs, with prizes like D70,000, cement SESDO’s status as a powerhouse in grassroots tournaments.

Upgrades to Serekunda East Mini Stadium, backed by Gambia Football Federation, government, and FIFA Forward ahead of the 2005 African U-17 Championship, elevated local facilities.

SESDO’s events now feature flag parades for 40 teams, artist performances, and strategic partnerships like that of Chopwin.

Nawettan leagues engage dozens of clubs like Medina, Juventus, and Rangers, channelling raw talent into GFA Second Division squads such as Serekunda United.

Serekunda East’s model inspires zones nationwide, blending competition with fan zones and discipline awards. As Gambia eyes regional dominance, SESDO’s assertive leadership promises sustained impact on youth fitness and national unity.