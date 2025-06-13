GOV’T ASSURES SUPPORT TO PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL IN GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

Sports Minister Bakary Badjie yesterday told a convergence of football stakeholders brain storming on transforming Gambian football to a professional league that government is committed to transforming football into a sustainable professional industry.

In his keynote address at the forum called by Gambia Football Federation (GFF) to dialogue on the roadmap to a professional football league, the minister said: “Football is more than just a game. It is a tool for social cohesion, youth empowerment, job creation, and national pride .Despite our immense talent and passion, our league remains underdeveloped. That must change and it starts with strategic collaboration”.

Minister Badjie disclosed that the new National Sports Policy (2024–2034) aligns directly with the goals of the forum, emphasising support for talent development, governance reforms, infrastructure investment, and public-private partnerships. He praised the GFF’s upcoming Business Plan which will serve as the foundation for a professional league model, grounded in accountability, financial sustainability and institutional growth.

- Advertisement -

“A well-defined plan will build investor confidence and provide a clear roadmap to transition from ad hoc operations to a competitive, market-driven model,” the minister said.

He continued to explain the National Sports Development Fund which aimed at financing sports growth nationwide, has been included in the upcoming National Sports Bill, to be presented before the National Assembly soon.

Other key government commitments highlighted include upgrading and constructing new sporting facilities across the country, promoting gender equity in football and across all sports, supporting sports data and research for evidence-based planning, enhancing international cooperation and capacity building.

- Advertisement -

Minister Badjie urged stakeholders to break barriers and “challenge assumptions” to ensure the final roadmap reflects all voices. “Gambian football must be shaped by those who are committed, engaged, and willing to work together,” he told the audience.