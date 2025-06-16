Gambian British Promoter Njok Malik Jeng Awarded Medal by King Charles

- Advertisement -

UK-based Gambian culture industry professional, Njok Malik Jeng has been awarded the Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) by His Majesty King Charles in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List. Mr Jeng is the Founder and Director of Yaram Arts, famous for championing SeneGambian and African music, arts and culture in the UK and Europe.

The medal is awarded by the King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and the advice of the independent Honours Committee. Following the publication of the Honours List on 14 June 2025, recipients will be invited to an investiture ceremony organised by the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood who are based at St James’s Palace. Through this medal, Njok Malik is recognised for his meritorious service in developing the arts sector and strengthening community relations. He has established himself as a respected cultural entrepreneur, festival promoter and tour manager, who introduced many Gambian, Senegalese, African and Caribbean artists to audiences in different parts of the UK and Europe.

On receiving this national accolade, Njok Malik expressed thanks and gratitude to the partners that support his work especially Arts Council England. He also paid tribute to the artists, audiences, sponsors and the entire Yaram Arts team. Yaram continues to expand its work with schools, universities and art therapy institutions, whilst growing the annual Yaram Festival in East London. In partnership with the MSDG Project, Yaram supports the professional development of The Gambia Police Band. Njok Malik and Yaram have also been partners in the annual homecoming MBOKA Festival since its inception in January 2017.

Congratulations to Mr Njok Malik Jeng from all lovers of music, arts and culture.

www.yaramarts.org.uk

Contact: Ms Clare Demba, MSDG Project

[email protected] +220 314 2448