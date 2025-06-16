Saama Kairo Federation holds AGM

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Focusing on child protection and development, Saama Kairo Federation, an affiliate of ChildFund – Gambia, recently held its annual general meeting at its youth multi-purpose centre in Brikama Kabafita.

The AGM looked into the federation’s activities and how it progressed financially.

Musukuta Komma-Bah, the country director of ChildFund – Gambia, said 2024 has been a very successful year for the federation.

“The federation has been doing a lot for children in terms of sponsoring their schooling through the provisions of books and paying university tuition fees for some of them”.

She urged parents to support their children to attend higher education.

Issa Bah, chairman of Saama Kairo Federation said the annual general meeting serves as a reflection on the progress and challenges faced in the past twelve month.

“The past year has been one of growth, resilience, and transformation. As an organisation, we have navigated challenges, embraced opportunities, and strengthened our commitment to our mission. Our team has demonstrated unwavering dedication ensuring that our objectives remain at the forefront. Despite various economic and social hurdles, the federation has remained steadfast in its mission to empower women, children, and communities through grassroots initiatives and sustainable development programmes,” he said.

He added that during the reporting period, the federation successfully implemented 48 out of the 54 activities it envisaged for 2024, representing an accomplishment rate of 89%.

“The operational plan for the year targeted 104,959 participants but reached 106,685 participants, thereby registering a 2% increase on the targeted number of participants.

“While the total number of enrolled children stood at 5413 as at the end of the year, the total number of sponsored children was 3797,” he noted.

Mr Bah highlighted that the year ahead presents new opportunities for growth and advancement.

“Our plan focuses on repositioning the Federation to focus on education and livelihood projects, fostering collaboration and stakeholder engagement, youth employ-ability and entrepreneurship, Child protection, strengthening financial sustainability, sponsorship retention processes and Development and sale of project business plans.”

He expressed sincere gratitude to the federation’s dedicated staff, community leaders, partner organisations, and donors especially ChildFund – Gambia who stood with them and provided them the needed financial and technical support.

Chaiman Bah said the federation will remain committed to building on its achievements, strengthening community voices, and expanding its impact.

“Together, we will continue to champion equity, inclusion, and sustainable development.”