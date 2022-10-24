Gov’t clarifies alleged D31 million un-retired imprests

Banjul, The Gambia — Following recent discussions at the National Assembly over alleged un-retired imprests totaling some D31 Million, the Gambia Government wishes to inform the public that these outstanding funds, were during the financial periods 2007 to 2015, preceding the Presidency of Mr. Adama Barrow.

Stories of the reported outstanding imprests trending on political, social and news media platforms were actually accumulated disbursements over a period of eight years (2007 to 2015), well before Mr Barrow assumed office in January, 2017.

The updated records from the Accountant General’s Office indicate that the published figures are from their last update to the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) of the 5th Legislature as at November, 2019. At the time of presenting their report, the Accountant General was not engaged to provide an updated status on this matter.

Significantly, from 2019 to date, the Accountant General’s Department has recovered some 8.3 million dalasis through various means like payroll recovery, withholding and or non-payment of staff retirement benefits.

The Gambia Government therefore, urges citizens, stakeholders and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps to take note of the significant time difference as they are bombarded with misleading accounts of the alleged unaccounted D31 million that occurred way before President Adama Barrow’s ascendency to political leadership.