Gov’t establishes standards board for teachers

By Olimatou Coker

Basic and Secondary Education Minister Dr Habibatou Drammeh yesterday inaugurated Gambia’s first ever professional standard board for teachers.

The board shall be responsible for establishing a Teachers Services Commission for the validation of certificates of teachers, their appointments, promotions and discipline, and will also serve as the authority for the recognition of teachers’ qualifications.

In her launching speech Minister Drammeh said: “The establishment of this board reflects our shared determination to elevate education and recognise the vital role of teachers in shaping our future.”

She added that the event signifies a bold endeavour embodying hope, excellence, and transformative change. “Membership of the board is diverse, comprising seasoned, professional and passionate educators united by a shared vision- ensuring that every child in The Gambia receives quality education from motivated and well-supported teachers,” the minister said.

She further said the responsibilities entrusted to the board are profound, including the critical task of establishing the Teacher Service Commission. “This immense responsibility demands dedication, collaboration, and a strong drive for continuous professional growth. With your support, we will raise the bar for teaching standards, ensuring that educators are equipped not only with knowledge but also with the tools, resources, and support essential for success,” she told the board members.

Minister Drammeh pledged her ministry’s full support to enable this board to cultivate a culture of professionalism and excellence across classrooms.